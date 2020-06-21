Amenities

369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard. It has 2 bedrooms plus a den, a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, a breakfast nook and a two car garage. The elegant master suite has a spacious master bath as well as walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom and the adjacent den are upstairs. Located in the heart of Sammamish. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, banks, YMCA, Library, public transportation, Microsoft Connector and City Hall. Great Sammamish schools.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electric/gas, water/sewer and garbage. Rent include lawn maintenance. No smoking and no pets.Owner occupied. Pictures are staged! Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



Video Tour:

https://1drv.ms/v/s!AugWyUJKmnukzRcu0ESf4q6uNZy5

https://1drv.ms/v/s!AugWyUJKmnukzRhKECH0C4STkcAI?e=KrChe3



No Pets Allowed



