Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

369 227th Ln NE

369 227th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

369 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard. It has 2 bedrooms plus a den, a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, a breakfast nook and a two car garage. The elegant master suite has a spacious master bath as well as walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom and the adjacent den are upstairs. Located in the heart of Sammamish. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, banks, YMCA, Library, public transportation, Microsoft Connector and City Hall. Great Sammamish schools.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electric/gas, water/sewer and garbage. Rent include lawn maintenance. No smoking and no pets.Owner occupied. Pictures are staged! Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

Video Tour:
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AugWyUJKmnukzRcu0ESf4q6uNZy5
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AugWyUJKmnukzRhKECH0C4STkcAI?e=KrChe3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 227th Ln NE have any available units?
369 227th Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 369 227th Ln NE have?
Some of 369 227th Ln NE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 227th Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
369 227th Ln NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 227th Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 369 227th Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 369 227th Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 369 227th Ln NE does offer parking.
Does 369 227th Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 227th Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 227th Ln NE have a pool?
No, 369 227th Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 369 227th Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 369 227th Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 369 227th Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 227th Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 227th Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 227th Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.
