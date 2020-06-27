All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

3007 206th Way NE

3007 206th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3007 206th Way Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Beautiful Peaceful Timberline Home - If you have been looking for a well maintained, quiet peaceful home in the sought after Timberline Ridge community this is the home for you. The house sits directly across from Timberline Ridge private park with playground and tennis courts. The efficient and well laid out open floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining or just unwinding peacefully, after a long day. Some of the highlights include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, open floor plan including a spacious and bright den and formal dining room. Beautiful yard with automatic sprinklers plus, LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Call or text the phone number on the ad.

Award Winning Lake Washington School District, Blackwell Elementary, Inglewood Middle, Eastlake High School

No pets allowed
$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4980287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 206th Way NE have any available units?
3007 206th Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 3007 206th Way NE have?
Some of 3007 206th Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 206th Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
3007 206th Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 206th Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 3007 206th Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 3007 206th Way NE offer parking?
No, 3007 206th Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 3007 206th Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 206th Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 206th Way NE have a pool?
No, 3007 206th Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 3007 206th Way NE have accessible units?
No, 3007 206th Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 206th Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 206th Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 206th Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 206th Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
