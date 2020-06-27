3007 206th Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel playground tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

Beautiful Peaceful Timberline Home - If you have been looking for a well maintained, quiet peaceful home in the sought after Timberline Ridge community this is the home for you. The house sits directly across from Timberline Ridge private park with playground and tennis courts. The efficient and well laid out open floor plan makes this a great home for entertaining or just unwinding peacefully, after a long day. Some of the highlights include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, open floor plan including a spacious and bright den and formal dining room. Beautiful yard with automatic sprinklers plus, LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Call or text the phone number on the ad.



Award Winning Lake Washington School District, Blackwell Elementary, Inglewood Middle, Eastlake High School



No pets allowed

$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4980287)