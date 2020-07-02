Amenities

Sammamish. 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE. 4 bed, 2.75 bath, 3300sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! Shared Waterfront & Views! Spectacular Lake Sammamish Views, Exquisite gardens & your own waterfall will capture your heart the minute you enter this beautiful property! Rich dark cherry cabinetry, corian countertops, nook area & fireplace in kitchen. Formal living & dining areas with floor to ceiling windows, abundant hardwoods, vaulted ceilings & breathtaking views. Master suite boasts 5 piece bath & french doors to sun room with heated floors. Spacious rec-room, home office & 3 car garage. Entertainment decks w/gazebo, shared beach rights!



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, long-term lease preferred. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Hot-tub is N/A. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



