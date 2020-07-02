All apartments in Sammamish
2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 3:24 AM

2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE

2668 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2668 East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please apply at www.christyricepm.com. One showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of an application.

Sammamish. 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE. 4 bed, 2.75 bath, 3300sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! Shared Waterfront & Views! Spectacular Lake Sammamish Views, Exquisite gardens & your own waterfall will capture your heart the minute you enter this beautiful property! Rich dark cherry cabinetry, corian countertops, nook area & fireplace in kitchen. Formal living & dining areas with floor to ceiling windows, abundant hardwoods, vaulted ceilings & breathtaking views. Master suite boasts 5 piece bath & french doors to sun room with heated floors. Spacious rec-room, home office & 3 car garage. Entertainment decks w/gazebo, shared beach rights!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/108551443

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, long-term lease preferred. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Hot-tub is N/A. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have any available units?
2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have?
Some of 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE currently offering any rent specials?
2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE pet-friendly?
No, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE offer parking?
Yes, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE offers parking.
Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have a pool?
No, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have a pool.
Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have accessible units?
No, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2668 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have units with air conditioning.

