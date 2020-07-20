24211 SE 30th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THE PROPERTY CAN BE LEASED WITHIN A MONTH



Book a showing and visit this pretty unfurnished 3,000-square-foot single family home in a quiet and remote Sammamish neighborhood in Sammamish, Washington. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 cars attached garage. The home also has a yard that serves as a great place to relax and unwind with family and friends. Its interior features nice tiled and carpeted flooring. Thanks to its well-placed recessed lightings and wide slider windows with blinds, the carpeted living room and dining room area are brightly-lit and comfy. Its nifty tiled modern kitchen has lots of fine rustic wooden cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops with backsplash, an island with gas range, and ready-to-use appliances like refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks glass windows that allow ample sunlight to enter, and walk-in closets with plenty of storage space for clothes and other items. The nicely tiled bathroom is equipped with closets, 2 sink vanity with more drawers, and a glass sliding door partitioned shower installed with modern bathroom fixtures. It has a gas heater and ceiling fans for climate control. For your laundry convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.



Closest park: Pine Lake Park



Nearby Schools:

Sunny Hills Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 9/10

Pine Lake Middle School - 0.84 miles, 9/10

Skyline High School - 1.42 miles, 8/10

Pine Lake Middle School - 0.84 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

554 - 0.6 miles

269 - 0.6 miles

219 -0.6 miles

216 - 0.6 miles



(RLNE4769711)