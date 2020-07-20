All apartments in Sammamish
24105 NE 27th Pl.

24105 Northeast 27th Place · No Longer Available
Location

24105 Northeast 27th Place, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
24105 NE 27th Pl. Available 07/06/19 Sprawling Sammamish Estate - At the end of your own beautiful private driveway, you will find this stunning home! Backed up to a giant greenbelt, you will find plenty of privacy accross these grounds. Large manicured yard with a giant sun-deck, and even a built in hot-tub! Inside this home you'll find all the space you're looking for. Enjoy a large theater room, including video projector and screen! In addition to the theater room, there is a bonus room, as well as a full office with built-ins. Kitchen is appointed with granite counters, large island, gas oven, and breakfast bar! Large Master Bedroom has a fantastic bathroom with a corner jet-spa tub, and a walk-in closet with french doors! Beautiful formal dining room, and large living room are great for entertaining, as well s the Family Room/Den. Fireplaces found in Living Room, Family Room, and the Theater Room, so you can be cozy by the fire wherever you choose to relax.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, for an additional $500 deposit.

Professional Landscaping required at $250 monthly.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 07/06/2019

#652

(RLNE3766997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have any available units?
24105 NE 27th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have?
Some of 24105 NE 27th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24105 NE 27th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
24105 NE 27th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24105 NE 27th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24105 NE 27th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. offer parking?
No, 24105 NE 27th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24105 NE 27th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have a pool?
No, 24105 NE 27th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 24105 NE 27th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24105 NE 27th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24105 NE 27th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24105 NE 27th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
