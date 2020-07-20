Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

24105 NE 27th Pl. Available 07/06/19 Sprawling Sammamish Estate - At the end of your own beautiful private driveway, you will find this stunning home! Backed up to a giant greenbelt, you will find plenty of privacy accross these grounds. Large manicured yard with a giant sun-deck, and even a built in hot-tub! Inside this home you'll find all the space you're looking for. Enjoy a large theater room, including video projector and screen! In addition to the theater room, there is a bonus room, as well as a full office with built-ins. Kitchen is appointed with granite counters, large island, gas oven, and breakfast bar! Large Master Bedroom has a fantastic bathroom with a corner jet-spa tub, and a walk-in closet with french doors! Beautiful formal dining room, and large living room are great for entertaining, as well s the Family Room/Den. Fireplaces found in Living Room, Family Room, and the Theater Room, so you can be cozy by the fire wherever you choose to relax.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, for an additional $500 deposit.



Professional Landscaping required at $250 monthly.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 07/06/2019



#652



(RLNE3766997)