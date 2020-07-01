All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 23730 NE 22nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
23730 NE 22nd St
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

23730 NE 22nd St

23730 Northeast 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23730 Northeast 22nd Street, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Send us an online request now! - Check out our stunning new rental listing locates at Sammamish Columbia neighborhood! This house is in great condition and close to McAuliffe Elementary School. The neutral and lovely decor vibe gives you a warm and welcoming feeling throughout. Well-designed 2-story with spacious rooms floor plan awaits your residence. Family room with fireplace, kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, advanced appliances, and large pantry, pet-friendly fully-fenced back yard. Easy access to WA-520, I-90, sports courts, shopping/restaurants. DO NOT MISS the opportunity and schedule a tour TODAY!
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE4565952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23730 NE 22nd St have any available units?
23730 NE 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 23730 NE 22nd St have?
Some of 23730 NE 22nd St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23730 NE 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
23730 NE 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23730 NE 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23730 NE 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 23730 NE 22nd St offer parking?
No, 23730 NE 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 23730 NE 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23730 NE 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23730 NE 22nd St have a pool?
No, 23730 NE 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 23730 NE 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 23730 NE 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 23730 NE 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23730 NE 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23730 NE 22nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23730 NE 22nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College