23730 NE 22nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Send us an online request now! - Check out our stunning new rental listing locates at Sammamish Columbia neighborhood! This house is in great condition and close to McAuliffe Elementary School. The neutral and lovely decor vibe gives you a warm and welcoming feeling throughout. Well-designed 2-story with spacious rooms floor plan awaits your residence. Family room with fireplace, kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, advanced appliances, and large pantry, pet-friendly fully-fenced back yard. Easy access to WA-520, I-90, sports courts, shopping/restaurants. DO NOT MISS the opportunity and schedule a tour TODAY!

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



(RLNE4565952)