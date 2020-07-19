All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated September 24 2019

23008 NE 13th St.

23008 Northeast 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23008 Northeast 13th Street, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
23008 NE 13th St. Available 10/01/19 Spacious 4 bedroom home near downtown Sammamish! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/xmum
Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice as the home is currently occupied.

This beautiful home features gracious foyer,spacious formal living & dining rooms with gas fireplace. Kitchen has slab granite counters, maple cabinets, gas range, breakfast nook & hardwood floors extend to the adjacent cozy family room. 4 bedrooms upstairs, master suite with 5 piece bath, walk in closet. Fully fenced level yard, extra large deck perfect for entertaining! House has A/C, perfect escape from the summer heat!

Walking distance to top elementary school Samantha Smith. Super close to Sammamish downtown, Safeway, Trader Joes, and tons of shopping!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4269757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23008 NE 13th St. have any available units?
23008 NE 13th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 23008 NE 13th St. have?
Some of 23008 NE 13th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23008 NE 13th St. currently offering any rent specials?
23008 NE 13th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23008 NE 13th St. pet-friendly?
No, 23008 NE 13th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 23008 NE 13th St. offer parking?
No, 23008 NE 13th St. does not offer parking.
Does 23008 NE 13th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23008 NE 13th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23008 NE 13th St. have a pool?
No, 23008 NE 13th St. does not have a pool.
Does 23008 NE 13th St. have accessible units?
No, 23008 NE 13th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23008 NE 13th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23008 NE 13th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23008 NE 13th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23008 NE 13th St. has units with air conditioning.
