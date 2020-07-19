Amenities
23008 NE 13th St. Available 10/01/19 Spacious 4 bedroom home near downtown Sammamish! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/xmum
Please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice as the home is currently occupied.
This beautiful home features gracious foyer,spacious formal living & dining rooms with gas fireplace. Kitchen has slab granite counters, maple cabinets, gas range, breakfast nook & hardwood floors extend to the adjacent cozy family room. 4 bedrooms upstairs, master suite with 5 piece bath, walk in closet. Fully fenced level yard, extra large deck perfect for entertaining! House has A/C, perfect escape from the summer heat!
Walking distance to top elementary school Samantha Smith. Super close to Sammamish downtown, Safeway, Trader Joes, and tons of shopping!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4269757)