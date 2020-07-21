All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 22513 SE 15th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
22513 SE 15th Pl.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

22513 SE 15th Pl.

22513 Southeast 15th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

22513 Southeast 15th Place, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this updated elegant 2 story Conner home in sought after Seneca neighborhood. -
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/lrs2s

Welcome home to this updated elegant 2 story Conner home in sought after Seneca neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, + office/den and 2.5 bath. Island kitchen w/maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Adjacent family room features gas fireplace. Spacious open floor plan with extensive hardwood floors. Formal dining room and den on main floor. Fully fenced yard, just minutes away from parks, shopping and school. What a great home!

(RLNE5388410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have any available units?
22513 SE 15th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have?
Some of 22513 SE 15th Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22513 SE 15th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
22513 SE 15th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22513 SE 15th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22513 SE 15th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. offer parking?
No, 22513 SE 15th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22513 SE 15th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have a pool?
No, 22513 SE 15th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 22513 SE 15th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22513 SE 15th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22513 SE 15th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22513 SE 15th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College