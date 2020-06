Amenities

21815 NE 18TH Way Available 06/01/20 Well maintained home in Sahalee Woods - Spacious 4 bedroom tri level home in Sahalee Woods. Open concept on the main floor with large windows letting in plenty of light. Living, dining and kitchen on the main floor. Kitchen leads to large entertainment size deck. Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms. Master has private bath and walk in closet. Lower level offers laundry room, 1/2 bath and large bonus room with gas fireplace along with slider to backyard. Don't miss the sport court with basketball hoop and natural landscaping. Very private and quiet location in Sammamish. Lake Washington School District.



(RLNE4769863)