1802 211th Way NE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in the Heart of Sammamish - Enjoy all that Sammamish has to offer with this beautiful home. Award winning schools, great restaurants and shopping, countless parks and endless trails. Recent remodel and updates include a stunning chef's kitchen with custom white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range. Picture yourself whipping up gourmet meals to the delight of family and friends gathered around the oversized island with wine storage. The kitchen flows into the sunlight cathedral ceiling of the living room. Also on the main floor is the powder room, laundry room and den. Upstairs you've find the king size master bedroom with updated ensuite bathroom, 2 spacious guest bedrooms plus another updated full bathroom. The large, fully fenced back yard is beautifully landscaped with easy care foliage. The 2 car garage includes extra storage options. Landscaping is included in rent.



Terms: first month's rent $2900, 12 month lease, refundable security deposit $2900; no smoking, no pets; application fee is $40 per person and is non-refundable.



For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



(RLNE5698965)