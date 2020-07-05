All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

1802 211th Way NE

1802 211th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1802 211th Way Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in the Heart of Sammamish - Enjoy all that Sammamish has to offer with this beautiful home. Award winning schools, great restaurants and shopping, countless parks and endless trails. Recent remodel and updates include a stunning chef's kitchen with custom white cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range. Picture yourself whipping up gourmet meals to the delight of family and friends gathered around the oversized island with wine storage. The kitchen flows into the sunlight cathedral ceiling of the living room. Also on the main floor is the powder room, laundry room and den. Upstairs you've find the king size master bedroom with updated ensuite bathroom, 2 spacious guest bedrooms plus another updated full bathroom. The large, fully fenced back yard is beautifully landscaped with easy care foliage. The 2 car garage includes extra storage options. Landscaping is included in rent.

Terms: first month's rent $2900, 12 month lease, refundable security deposit $2900; no smoking, no pets; application fee is $40 per person and is non-refundable.

For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

(RLNE5698965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 211th Way NE have any available units?
1802 211th Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1802 211th Way NE have?
Some of 1802 211th Way NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 211th Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1802 211th Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 211th Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1802 211th Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 1802 211th Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1802 211th Way NE offers parking.
Does 1802 211th Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 211th Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 211th Way NE have a pool?
No, 1802 211th Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1802 211th Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1802 211th Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 211th Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 211th Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 211th Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 211th Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

