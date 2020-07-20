All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 1390 244th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
1390 244th Pl SE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1390 244th Pl SE

1390 244th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

1390 244th Pl SE, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent 2014 Construction Home in Lawson Park Community! - 2014 construction home now available in Lawson Park's (William Buchan Homes) coveted community in Sammamish. The home include 5 large bedrooms, a den, bonus room, and 4.5 baths totaling 4,198 sqft! This beautiful home features all the amenities you would expect in this price range, plus more. The upgraded millwork is extensive, along with the wrought iron balusters, upgraded fixtures, vaulted ceilings, etc. The kitchen features granite slab counters, luxury cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Out back is a flat, fully fenced, good sized yard and patio. Close to commute routes, award-winning schools (Issaquah district), and recreation opportunities.

$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.
Cats and Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit each.

To schedule a showing, please call Jill at 206-353-8328 or email at jill@sjapm.com.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE5028354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 244th Pl SE have any available units?
1390 244th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1390 244th Pl SE have?
Some of 1390 244th Pl SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 244th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1390 244th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 244th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 244th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1390 244th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 1390 244th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 1390 244th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 244th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 244th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1390 244th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1390 244th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1390 244th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 244th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 244th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 244th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1390 244th Pl SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College