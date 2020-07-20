1390 244th Pl SE

Amenities

Magnificent 2014 Construction Home in Lawson Park Community! - 2014 construction home now available in Lawson Park's (William Buchan Homes) coveted community in Sammamish. The home include 5 large bedrooms, a den, bonus room, and 4.5 baths totaling 4,198 sqft! This beautiful home features all the amenities you would expect in this price range, plus more. The upgraded millwork is extensive, along with the wrought iron balusters, upgraded fixtures, vaulted ceilings, etc. The kitchen features granite slab counters, luxury cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Out back is a flat, fully fenced, good sized yard and patio. Close to commute routes, award-winning schools (Issaquah district), and recreation opportunities.



$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

Cats and Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit each.



To schedule a showing, please call Jill at 206-353-8328 or email at jill@sjapm.com.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE5028354)