Amenities
323 N 33rd Ct Available 08/01/20 Luxury Townhouse Walking Distance to NEW Rosauers Supermarket!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield. Walking distance to NEW Rosauers Supermarket.
This home features a granite kitchen, custom cabinets with stainless appliances all built with the craftsmanship of the areas top custom home builder, upgraded carpet and hardwood floor.
Townhouse includes:
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathroom
Upstairs Loft
Laundry Room
Electric Fireplace
Fenced Backyard
A/C
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,795.00
• Application Fee: $35
• Security Deposit: $1,795.00
• Move In Fee $250
Pet Policy
Pet Move In Fee $250
Pet Deposit $500
• Cats allowed
• Dogs allowed
Pets are allowed in this unit.
By applying for this property you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by Pacific NW Land, LLC. Please click on the link or paste into your browser the following address :
www.pnwland.com
Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.
Pacific NW Land, LLC. is a Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features/ Square Footage listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any misrepresentation in this description.
