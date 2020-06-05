All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 11506 SE 169th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
11506 SE 169th St
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

11506 SE 169th St

11506 Southeast 169th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Cascade
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11506 Southeast 169th Street, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11506 SE 169th St Available 10/05/19 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - First and security deposit of equal amount due at time of move in. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electricity, and yardwork. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking.

Charming rambler with a large private park for a back yard. Enjoy this beautiful natural setting in the heart of Renton. The partially covered deck is ideal for entertaining. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops.

(RLNE2461311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 SE 169th St have any available units?
11506 SE 169th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 SE 169th St have?
Some of 11506 SE 169th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 SE 169th St currently offering any rent specials?
11506 SE 169th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 SE 169th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11506 SE 169th St is pet friendly.
Does 11506 SE 169th St offer parking?
No, 11506 SE 169th St does not offer parking.
Does 11506 SE 169th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 SE 169th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 SE 169th St have a pool?
No, 11506 SE 169th St does not have a pool.
Does 11506 SE 169th St have accessible units?
No, 11506 SE 169th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 SE 169th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11506 SE 169th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College