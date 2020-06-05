Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

11506 SE 169th St Available 10/05/19 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - First and security deposit of equal amount due at time of move in. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electricity, and yardwork. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking.



Charming rambler with a large private park for a back yard. Enjoy this beautiful natural setting in the heart of Renton. The partially covered deck is ideal for entertaining. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops.



(RLNE2461311)