pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM
105 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA
Last updated July 13 at 08:37am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16314 40th Dr SE
16314 40th Dr SE, Mill Creek, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3040 sqft
16314 40th Dr SE Available 07/16/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Home in Sunset Meadows! - Wonderful Bennett Home up for rent! In great conditon, with Cherry wood floors and wainscotting. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
12307 21st Ave SE
12307 21st Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2075 sqft
12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With Almost New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com Come check out this 2-story 4/2.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145
14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1146, Silver Firs, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1340 sqft
This wonderful Aviara townhome in Bothell and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center. The floorplan is open and more spacious than other condos in the area. The 9ft ceilings and 1340 sq ft covered area lends the airy, roomy feel to the townhome.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 161st PL SE
27 161st Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1906 sqft
North Bothell Home!!! - Wonderful 3-bedroom home in the Serrano community! The main level of this home features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops, SS appliances, center island and opens to the dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
924 183rd Pl SE
924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1940 sqft
924 183rd Pl SE Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
3322 125th Pl SE
3322 125th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3200 sqft
3322 125th Place SE Everett, WA 98208 $3100 per month - Newer spacious home in the Mill Creek / Everett area. Five bedrooms (one on the main floor) 2.5 bath and 3200 asf of living area.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
29 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
21 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
