Poulsbo, WA
19674 12th Ave. NE
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

19674 12th Ave. NE

19674 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19674 12th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Open 3 Bedroom Rambler Prime Poulsbo Location - Beautiful rambler in a desirable Poulsbo neighborhood is just minutes to Central Market, schools, downtown, and waterfront. Sophisticated finishes include hardwood floors, granite counters, new fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious kitchen with large island and dining area. Cozy living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and abundant windows. Master suite features a walk-in closet and private 5 piece bath. Private and low maintenance, the fully fenced backyard has a custom-built pergola and patio, great for summer gatherings. Two car garage completes this lovely home. Schedule a viewing of this gorgeous property today! One small dog may be possible with owner approval, additional security deposit, and pet screening.

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1228435?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5492116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19674 12th Ave. NE have any available units?
19674 12th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19674 12th Ave. NE have?
Some of 19674 12th Ave. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19674 12th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
19674 12th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19674 12th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19674 12th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 19674 12th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 19674 12th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 19674 12th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19674 12th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19674 12th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 19674 12th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 19674 12th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 19674 12th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19674 12th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19674 12th Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19674 12th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19674 12th Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
