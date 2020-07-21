19671 12th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Poulsbo Home! - Don't miss this beautiful Poulsbo home that features a nice, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room plus a living room with a gas fireplace that is open to the kitchen and nook area. The large kitchen features granite tile counters, stainless appliances, and a walk-in pantry. There are 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs which include a master suite with two walk-in closets and a five-piece master bath with linen closet. Don't miss the beautifully landscaped yard with a fence in the back, oversized 2 car garage and large deck overlooking the back yard oasis. The Owner will manage this property.

No smoking. Small dogs are negotiable with an additional deposit and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com (no cats)

Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed



