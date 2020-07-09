All apartments in Poulsbo
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382

19382 Willet Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19382 Willet Lane Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One Level Poulsbo Place Condo - NO SHOWINGS IN PERSON UNTIL TENANT IS OUT AT END OF MAY.. Can send photos.. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at Poulsbo Place. This 1150 square foot unit is all on one level that includes an attached 2 car garage, little area in back for a small table to sit and enjoy the weather during the warmer months. This unit come with carpet, vinyl, all kitchen appliances including microwave. Super close to walk to downtown Poulsbo, Famers' Market, shopping, library, schools and more.
Pets possible with owner approval, additional $500.00 deposit & approved pet screening app ($20.00). Tenant pay $100.00 move in fee per adult.

(RLNE2274211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have any available units?
19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have?
Some of 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 currently offering any rent specials?
19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 is pet friendly.
Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 offer parking?
Yes, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 offers parking.
Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have a pool?
No, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 does not have a pool.
Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have accessible units?
No, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 does not have accessible units.
Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382 does not have units with air conditioning.

