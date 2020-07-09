19382 Willet Lane NE - Poulsbo Place 19382

Amenities

One Level Poulsbo Place Condo - NO SHOWINGS IN PERSON UNTIL TENANT IS OUT AT END OF MAY.. Can send photos.. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at Poulsbo Place. This 1150 square foot unit is all on one level that includes an attached 2 car garage, little area in back for a small table to sit and enjoy the weather during the warmer months. This unit come with carpet, vinyl, all kitchen appliances including microwave. Super close to walk to downtown Poulsbo, Famers' Market, shopping, library, schools and more.

Pets possible with owner approval, additional $500.00 deposit & approved pet screening app ($20.00). Tenant pay $100.00 move in fee per adult.



