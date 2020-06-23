All apartments in Poulsbo
1935 NE Lincoln Rd
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:44 AM

1935 NE Lincoln Rd

1935 Northeast Lincoln Road · No Longer Available
Location

1935 Northeast Lincoln Road, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bathroom single story home is the perfect home for you! Close to schools, farmer's markets and all shopping. Fully fenced back yard with raised planter boxes is a gardener's dream! This beautiful home has a spacious two car garage, updated kitchen and tons of living space. New carpet, freshly painted and all new updated lighting!! Act fast, this home will not be available for long! All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. No Pets. Monthly lawn mowing service included in rent. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have any available units?
1935 NE Lincoln Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have?
Some of 1935 NE Lincoln Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 NE Lincoln Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1935 NE Lincoln Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 NE Lincoln Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd offers parking.
Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have a pool?
No, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have accessible units?
No, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 NE Lincoln Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 NE Lincoln Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
