1935 NE Lincoln Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This three bedroom two bathroom single story home is the perfect home for you! Close to schools, farmer's markets and all shopping. Fully fenced back yard with raised planter boxes is a gardener's dream! This beautiful home has a spacious two car garage, updated kitchen and tons of living space. New carpet, freshly painted and all new updated lighting!! Act fast, this home will not be available for long! All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. No Pets. Monthly lawn mowing service included in rent. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screenings.