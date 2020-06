Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room. Master suite features soaking tub, bidet and access to deck. All appliances including washer/dryer. Gas forced heat and fireplace - This home has tons of storage and a 2 car garage - Pet negotiable with an additional $600 security deposit and $100 pet fee. No smoking in the home. This home is a must see!