16819 210th St E

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home in the Heart of Graham!! - Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home in the Heart of Graham!! Inside has just been recently remodeled including new flooring, new carpet, and paint. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Spacious living room. Nice sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook up. Pets okay with Pet Fee $250 App $50 Deposit $895



**Please see our website for more information. www.bci-properties.com

You can apply online or in person. We are open M- F from 8 am- 4 pm.



For showing or more info, please Contact:



Tanisha White

253-241-4003

OR



BCI Properties, LLC

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106

Lakewood, WA 98499

Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010



(RLNE5649427)