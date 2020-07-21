All apartments in Pierce County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

16819 210th St E

16819 210th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

16819 210th Street East, Pierce County, WA 98338

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home in the Heart of Graham!! - Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home in the Heart of Graham!! Inside has just been recently remodeled including new flooring, new carpet, and paint. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Spacious living room. Nice sized bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook up. Pets okay with Pet Fee $250 App $50 Deposit $895

**Please see our website for more information. www.bci-properties.com
You can apply online or in person. We are open M- F from 8 am- 4 pm.

For showing or more info, please Contact:

Tanisha White
253-241-4003
OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

(RLNE5649427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

