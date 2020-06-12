15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olympia, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
892 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
921 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Westside
16 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1079 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westside
1 Unit Available
107 Rogers st nw
107 Rogers St NW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEWLY REMODEL 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 78839 BRAND NEW REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westside
1 Unit Available
816 Thomas St SW
816 Thomas Street Southwest, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION; West-side Home with Hardwood Floors - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit $200 Non-Refundable Fee $42 Application Fee/Per Applicant Applies (anyone over 18 to occupy the

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Tullis St NE
422 Tullis St NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with carpet - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath , living room dining room combo, washer dryer hook ups , fenced back yard No Pets , No Smoking , 1 Year lease .

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Upper Eastside
1 Unit Available
1940 Olympia Avenue Northeast - 1
1940 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Beautiful modern townhome, Air conditioning, large 2-car garage, yard fully fenced, double master bedroom floorplan, open living/kitchen concept, crisp cool styling with granite slab counters, stainless appliances, soft closing cabinet drawers,
Results within 1 mile of Olympia
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
987 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Results within 5 miles of Olympia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5123 66th Ave SE
5123 66th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Olympia

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8642 Anderson Ct NE
8642 Anderson Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1642 sqft
55 and Over Community: Rare Rental Opportunity - Resort Style Living in Jubilee - No showings until June 2020. Drive-bys welcome! Please DO NOT knock on the door or disturb the current residents.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1403 sqft
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.).

June 2020 Olympia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Olympia Rent Report. Olympia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olympia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Olympia rents increased slightly over the past month

Olympia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Olympia stand at $1,037 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. Olympia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olympia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Olympia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olympia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olympia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Olympia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Olympia.
    • While Olympia's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olympia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Olympia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

