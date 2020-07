Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly carport dog park game room hot tub playground

Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community. Black Lake Apartment Homes-exactly where you want to be! In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.