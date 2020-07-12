/
south westside
33 Apartments for rent in South Westside, Olympia, WA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,366
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Cushing St. NW
412 Cushing Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1685 sqft
3BR 2 BA Rambler in West Olympia - This 1,690sf home features 3BR 2BA. Build in 2013. Light and bright with vaulted and high ceilings. Rich wood trim, maple flooring, and granite countertops. All appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
152 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Parkview
4523 Briggs Dr SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1243 sqft
Energy-efficient homes with plank flooring, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. The smoke-free and pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Close to Historic Sudbury Town Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3440 7th Ave SW
3440 7th Avenue Southwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION: West-side 3+ Bed Near Hospital and Shopping - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets 3 BD + additional room, 1.5 BA, 1,400 SF Quiet wooded location on the Westside of Olympia.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2486 Breen Lane SW
2486 Breen Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1807 sqft
2486 Breen Lane SW Available 08/01/20 4 bedrooms plus a den!! - This house is a 4 bedroom AND it has a den downstairs, so its perfect! Corner lot for a bit more openness with the new cookie cutter neighborhoods.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
2310 Woodfield Loop SE
2310 Woodfield Loop Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
408 M Street Southeast
408 M Street Southeast, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1644 sqft
Come enjoy all that Tumwater has to offer. This classic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is now available. Featuring fully remodeled spacious rooms, fenced back yard-patio and bonus room.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW
7101 Rothenberg Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW Available 05/15/20 REDUCED! Lovely Tumwater Home 4BR/2BA With Garage - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a great Tumwater neighborhood. Close to shopping, I-5 and WA State offices.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1720 sqft
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2343 BLISS BEACH RD NW
2343 Bliss Beach Rd NW, Thurston County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
- BLISS BEACH COZY LOFT APARTMENT 1 BEDROOM, 3/4 BATH ON BUDD BAY. BEACH ACCESS, PATIO WITH FIREPLACE AND BBQ ON BEACH. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4144934)
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4123 McKinley St NE
4123 Mckinley Street Northeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1509 sqft
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - Beautiful three bedroom home with the master bedroom downstairs! Great location! Easy access to food (Panera Bread, Cold Stone, Panda Express, etc), Costco, Home Depot, I-5, JBLM & Walmart.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4538 Durham St SE
4538 Durham Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1865 sqft
4538 Durham St SE Available 07/16/20 Great Home in Lacey! - Living & family room downstairs with a fireplace! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping and JBLM is only 15 miles away. Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Mapleridge Dr NE
1618 Maple Ridge Drive Northeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1501 sqft
Rambler on large lot - 3 bed/fml living, dining/family room - North Thurston - 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler. Formal Living room, dining room combo. Great room concept - dining area, family room & kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B
821 Essex Place Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in a Wonderful Community!! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $1,495.00 • Available: 08/01/2020 • Application Fee: $42.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3615 Bacall St NE
3615 Bacall Street Northeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2664 sqft
Beautiful large home that is close to I-5, shopping, schools and military bases. Strict no pets policy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5812 19th Ave SE
5812 19th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
Studio
$1,850
Close in Quiet Neighborhood, - Great location! Close in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of Lacey. Large 2 car garage, close to shopping, bus lines, I-5, schools and JBLM.
