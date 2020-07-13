Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Olympia, WA with pool

Verified

1 of 110

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
South Westside
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Parkview
4523 Briggs Dr SE, Olympia, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1243 sqft
Energy-efficient homes with plank flooring, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. The smoke-free and pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Close to Historic Sudbury Town Center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,366
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8827 Haro Ct SE
8827 Haro Court Southeast, Thurston County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2652 sqft
This home will be available August 1st 2020 - This home offers 4 good sized bedrooms and a huge bonus room. The yard is very big and completely fenced. There is a deck and there was an above ground pool that was removed, however the deck will remain.

July 2020 Olympia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Olympia Rent Report. Olympia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Olympia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Olympia rent trends were flat over the past month

Olympia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Olympia stand at $1,038 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Olympia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Olympia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Washington, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,402; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Federal Way, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,755, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
    • Spokane, Kent, and Bellevue have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Olympia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Olympia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Olympia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Olympia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Olympia's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Olympia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Olympia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

