Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Parkview

4523 Briggs Dr SE · (415) 818-0874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4523 Briggs Dr SE, Olympia, WA 98501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E302 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
gym
pet friendly
dog park
package receiving
The world is at your doorstep when you make your home at Parkview Apartments. Located in Olympia's exquisite Briggs Village community, life at Parkview blends the convenience of an urban village with the classic beauty of the natural surroundings. Stop by today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: 1 Carport included free with apartment.
Storage Details: Storage Lockers for rent $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview have any available units?
Parkview has 2 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkview have?
Some of Parkview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview is pet friendly.
Does Parkview offer parking?
Yes, Parkview offers parking.
Does Parkview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview have a pool?
Yes, Parkview has a pool.
Does Parkview have accessible units?
Yes, Parkview has accessible units.
Does Parkview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview has units with dishwashers.
