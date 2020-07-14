All apartments in Olympia
Find more places like Cambridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olympia, WA
/
Cambridge Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Cambridge Court

2323 9th Ave SW · (360) 310-4168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Olympia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98502
South Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18201 · Avail. now

$1,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 07201 · Avail. now

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 05103 · Avail. now

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 46103 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
car wash area
carport
e-payments
online portal
sauna
Welcome home to Cambridge Court Apartments! With the largest apartments in Olympia, up to 1,300 square feet of living space, Cambridge Court Apartments offer uncompromising value.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Non-refundable admin fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Restricted Poisonous or Exotic Breeds: Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels Rabbits &Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws)
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $95/month garage and $20/month carports

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Court have any available units?
Cambridge Court has 8 units available starting at $1,508 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Court have?
Some of Cambridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Court is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Court offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Court offers parking.
Does Cambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Court have a pool?
Yes, Cambridge Court has a pool.
Does Cambridge Court have accessible units?
Yes, Cambridge Court has accessible units.
Does Cambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cambridge Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, WA 98512
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE
Olympia, WA 98501
Parkview
4523 Briggs Dr SE
Olympia, WA 98501
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW
Olympia, WA 98502

Similar Pages

Olympia 2 BedroomsOlympia Apartments with Parking
Olympia Apartments with PoolOlympia Dog Friendly Apartments
Olympia Luxury PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA
Lacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WASumner, WA
Graham, WAPort Orchard, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Westside

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity