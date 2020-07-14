Cambridge Court

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Non-refundable admin fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Apply: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Restricted Poisonous or Exotic Breeds:
Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas), Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels
Rabbits &Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws)