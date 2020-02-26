10911 Morningside Dr E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

FOR RENT: 2 bdrm 1.5 bath w/office - Puyallup - AVAILABLE 2/15/20 $1950.00 - Cute home for rent in downtown Puyallup - Great location, east side of Meridian. This remodeled home has 2 large bedrooms & a separate office/den or could even be 3rd bedroom, Big kitchen w/tons of cabinets, newer appliances & gorgeous tile work! Extra large living room has tons of huge windows so it's nice and bright! One full bath and a half bath connected to the laundry room (washer & dryer included). Large lot w/fenced back yard, 1 car detached garage, large front porch for relaxing! Located on a dead end street w/easy access to all the places you need to go! Rent $1950.00 per month - Pets accepted with approval (prefer no cats) - Move in costs 1st month rent + $1950 deposit - Application $40.00. Rent includes landscape service - See listing & application at smartpadmanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5536630)