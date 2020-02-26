All apartments in North Puyallup
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

10911 Morningside Dr E

10911 Morning Side Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

10911 Morning Side Dr E, North Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

FOR RENT: 2 bdrm 1.5 bath w/office - Puyallup - AVAILABLE 2/15/20 $1950.00 - Cute home for rent in downtown Puyallup - Great location, east side of Meridian. This remodeled home has 2 large bedrooms & a separate office/den or could even be 3rd bedroom, Big kitchen w/tons of cabinets, newer appliances & gorgeous tile work! Extra large living room has tons of huge windows so it's nice and bright! One full bath and a half bath connected to the laundry room (washer & dryer included). Large lot w/fenced back yard, 1 car detached garage, large front porch for relaxing! Located on a dead end street w/easy access to all the places you need to go! Rent $1950.00 per month - Pets accepted with approval (prefer no cats) - Move in costs 1st month rent + $1950 deposit - Application $40.00. Rent includes landscape service - See listing & application at smartpadmanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 Morningside Dr E have any available units?
10911 Morningside Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Puyallup, WA.
What amenities does 10911 Morningside Dr E have?
Some of 10911 Morningside Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 Morningside Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Morningside Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Morningside Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 Morningside Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 10911 Morningside Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 10911 Morningside Dr E offers parking.
Does 10911 Morningside Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10911 Morningside Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Morningside Dr E have a pool?
No, 10911 Morningside Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 10911 Morningside Dr E have accessible units?
No, 10911 Morningside Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Morningside Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10911 Morningside Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10911 Morningside Dr E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10911 Morningside Dr E does not have units with air conditioning.
