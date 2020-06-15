All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE

6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast · (206) 572-0628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE · Avail. Jun 25

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE Available 06/25/20 Majestic Fully Furnished Estate-Lease Terms Flexible - *Fully Furnished Home*
Stately Elegance Abounds in this 6000+ Sq Ft Custom built home of perfection situated on a grassy green acre with mature landscaping. Enter the gated property to a circular driveway masterfully decorated with stone waterfalls and koi pond, luxurious grand entry with 20 foot solid wood french doors and soaring ceilings. You will encounter a breathtaking view of Lake Washington and an abundance of natural light throughout. Very desirable main floor layout which hosts a Guest Ensuite, formal living and dining room, stone gas fireplace, built-ins, Chefs kitchen w/granite counters/island, butlers pantry, breakfast nook, side table office space, den and bonus room.
The second floor has an additional 3 bedrooms, sitting area and a full bath.The West Wing hosts the Master Suite w/sitting room and gas fireplace, amazing master bathroom, generous size deck, his and her closet room with stacked W/D and custom built-ins.
The lower level offers a great media room with home theater, poker table, full bar, wine refrigerator and half bath.
A well designed exterior space with gas fireplace and artful 350+ sq. ft. stone patio, hot tub, and a firepit at the lower level yard make for perfect entertaining. Enjoy easy access to Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah and Seattle. Google/Microsoft/Amazon/Facebook etc. a quick 15-20 minute commute. This location is primo and is central to everything. Gas heating, double car garage, surround sound, includes professional landscaper, and so much more! Contact Erica Vincent today for a private showing. $10000 security deposit, pets are negotiable w/additional pet rent and pet deposit.
*Lease terms flexible* Higher rent may be charged.

(RLNE4891560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have any available units?
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have?
Some of 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE currently offering any rent specials?
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE is pet friendly.
Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE offer parking?
Yes, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE does offer parking.
Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have a pool?
No, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE does not have a pool.
Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have accessible units?
No, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059

Similar Pages

Newcastle 2 BedroomsNewcastle Apartments with Balcony
Newcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newcastle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity