Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage hot tub media room

6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE Available 06/25/20 Majestic Fully Furnished Estate-Lease Terms Flexible - *Fully Furnished Home*

Stately Elegance Abounds in this 6000+ Sq Ft Custom built home of perfection situated on a grassy green acre with mature landscaping. Enter the gated property to a circular driveway masterfully decorated with stone waterfalls and koi pond, luxurious grand entry with 20 foot solid wood french doors and soaring ceilings. You will encounter a breathtaking view of Lake Washington and an abundance of natural light throughout. Very desirable main floor layout which hosts a Guest Ensuite, formal living and dining room, stone gas fireplace, built-ins, Chefs kitchen w/granite counters/island, butlers pantry, breakfast nook, side table office space, den and bonus room.

The second floor has an additional 3 bedrooms, sitting area and a full bath.The West Wing hosts the Master Suite w/sitting room and gas fireplace, amazing master bathroom, generous size deck, his and her closet room with stacked W/D and custom built-ins.

The lower level offers a great media room with home theater, poker table, full bar, wine refrigerator and half bath.

A well designed exterior space with gas fireplace and artful 350+ sq. ft. stone patio, hot tub, and a firepit at the lower level yard make for perfect entertaining. Enjoy easy access to Bellevue, Redmond, Issaquah and Seattle. Google/Microsoft/Amazon/Facebook etc. a quick 15-20 minute commute. This location is primo and is central to everything. Gas heating, double car garage, surround sound, includes professional landscaper, and so much more! Contact Erica Vincent today for a private showing. $10000 security deposit, pets are negotiable w/additional pet rent and pet deposit.

*Lease terms flexible* Higher rent may be charged.



