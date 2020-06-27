5504 95th Place NE

Amenities

New Construction 4bd/2.5bth Home in Marysville! - This just built 2,066 sqft. home is move-in ready today! Home features corner lot and includes, spacious living room, kitchen with new appliances & breakfast bar, upstairs loft, huge master bedroom with on suite bathroom, large vanity and walk in closet. The backyard features semi- fenced backyard with patio. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



