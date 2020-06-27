All apartments in Mukilteo
Find more places like 5504 95th Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
5504 95th Place NE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

5504 95th Place NE

5504 95th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mukilteo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5504 95th Place Southwest, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction 4bd/2.5bth Home in Marysville! - This just built 2,066 sqft. home is move-in ready today! Home features corner lot and includes, spacious living room, kitchen with new appliances & breakfast bar, upstairs loft, huge master bedroom with on suite bathroom, large vanity and walk in closet. The backyard features semi- fenced backyard with patio. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5019817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 95th Place NE have any available units?
5504 95th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 5504 95th Place NE have?
Some of 5504 95th Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 95th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
5504 95th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 95th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 95th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 5504 95th Place NE offer parking?
No, 5504 95th Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 5504 95th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 95th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 95th Place NE have a pool?
No, 5504 95th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 5504 95th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 5504 95th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 95th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 95th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 95th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 95th Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest
Mukilteo, WA 98275
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Similar Pages

Mukilteo 1 BedroomsMukilteo 2 Bedrooms
Mukilteo Apartments with GymMukilteo Apartments with Parking
Mukilteo Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Harbour Pointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College