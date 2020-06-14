/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mukilteo, WA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Harbour Pointe
17 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
817 sqft
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Harbour Pointe
15 Units Available
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
563 sqft
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harbour Pointe
21 Units Available
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
685 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Results within 1 mile of Mukilteo
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13317 BEVERLY PARK RD
13317 Beverly Park Road, Picnic Point, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Park Model Home - Property Id: 264948 This is a Park Model Home. It is small but clean. This home is on our property. There is off street parking & a beautiful deck.Besides steps to the deck, there is also a ramp.
Results within 5 miles of Mukilteo
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
693 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
8 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
610 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
834 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Holly
16 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
747 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
650 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Everett Mall South
30 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
660 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Holly
25 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
665 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
600 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Forest Park
9 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
738 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
572 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring large closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a pool and a wood-burning stove. Near Interstates 5 and 405, Highway 99 and Alderwood Mall.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cascade View
3 Units Available
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Mukilteo 1 BedroomsMukilteo 2 BedroomsMukilteo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMukilteo 3 BedroomsMukilteo Apartments under $1,600Mukilteo Apartments under $1,800
Mukilteo Apartments with BalconyMukilteo Apartments with GarageMukilteo Apartments with GymMukilteo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMukilteo Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA