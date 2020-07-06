4891 76th St SW #C102

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Mukilteo - This Condo on ground floor for easy access, one bedroom, one full bathroom condo with Mountain and Sound Views. Wood laminate floors, tile entry, newer windows, deck off living room, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent along with access to the outdoor pool, hot tub, athletic court, and workout room. This property is close to Boeing, I-5 and shopping areas. No pets, non-smoking. AB/KB



