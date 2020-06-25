All apartments in Mukilteo
Home
/
Mukilteo, WA
/
12710 60th Ave W
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

12710 60th Ave W

12710 60th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

12710 60th Avenue West, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and Updated One-Story Rambler for Rent! - Immaculate 2,664 sqft, one-story rambler features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a den, and a large 3 car garage! The kitchen includes granite counter-tops with stainless-steel appliances, a master-suite with 2 walk-in closets and an updated 5-piece master bathroom with heated porcelain tile floors, granite counters, and a shower. Spectacular architectural design features throughout the interior, high-vaulted ceilings which create a light and bright ambiance throughout, a new roof, and large backyard with sunny Southwest exposure!

Home is professionally managed. First month, last month and security deposit equal to one months rent due before new tenant takes possession. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. NO PETS. Excellent schools.

To schedule a showing, use the following link: https://showdigs.co/yflu

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3327437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12710 60th Ave W have any available units?
12710 60th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 12710 60th Ave W have?
Some of 12710 60th Ave W's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12710 60th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
12710 60th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 60th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 12710 60th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 12710 60th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 12710 60th Ave W offers parking.
Does 12710 60th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12710 60th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 60th Ave W have a pool?
No, 12710 60th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 12710 60th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 12710 60th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 12710 60th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 12710 60th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12710 60th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 12710 60th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
