12710 60th Ave W

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and Updated One-Story Rambler for Rent! - Immaculate 2,664 sqft, one-story rambler features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a den, and a large 3 car garage! The kitchen includes granite counter-tops with stainless-steel appliances, a master-suite with 2 walk-in closets and an updated 5-piece master bathroom with heated porcelain tile floors, granite counters, and a shower. Spectacular architectural design features throughout the interior, high-vaulted ceilings which create a light and bright ambiance throughout, a new roof, and large backyard with sunny Southwest exposure!



Home is professionally managed. First month, last month and security deposit equal to one months rent due before new tenant takes possession. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. NO PETS. Excellent schools.



No Pets Allowed



