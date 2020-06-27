13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bathroom - $250 MOVE IN SPECIAL

This home has a perfectly designed floor plan that includes a formal living room, dining room, and a cozy family room with a gas fireplace. The main floor includes a spacious kitchen and dining room as well as a half bath and a laundry room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and the master bed has an attached bath as well as a walk in closet. This home also includes a large fully fenced yard, a nice patio, an underground sprinkler system and a storage shed so all of your backyard needs will be fulfilled. This is a non smoking property. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. KB/MD



(RLNE5629462)