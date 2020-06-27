All apartments in Monroe
13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE

13101 Bald Mountain Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13101 Bald Mountain Road Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bathroom - $250 MOVE IN SPECIAL
This home has a perfectly designed floor plan that includes a formal living room, dining room, and a cozy family room with a gas fireplace. The main floor includes a spacious kitchen and dining room as well as a half bath and a laundry room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and the master bed has an attached bath as well as a walk in closet. This home also includes a large fully fenced yard, a nice patio, an underground sprinkler system and a storage shed so all of your backyard needs will be fulfilled. This is a non smoking property. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. KB/MD

(RLNE5629462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have any available units?
13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have?
Some of 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE offer parking?
No, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have a pool?
No, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13101 Bald Mountain Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.

