Apartment List
/
WA
/
monroe
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Monroe, WA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
River's Edge
500 E Fremont St, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
3 Units Available
Monroe
Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1132 sqft
A charming community nestled close to town,shopping, restaurants. Hwy 2, I-5, 522 and 405 are easily accessed for an easy commute North or South.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Monroe
18727 Blueberry Lane
18727 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
LUXURIOUS AND COMFORTABLE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE!! We are now leasing a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment right off of Highway-2 in the center of the rapidly growing city of Monroe.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19678 135th St. SE
19678 135th Place Southeast, Monroe, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2735 sqft
This beautiful modern home's Main Living area is an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Amazing view of the Cascade Mountains right from the Living Room or Master Bed room! Large loft available for home office or workout space.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe

1 of 41

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
24809 Old Owen Rd
24809 Old Owen Road, Woods Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1580 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Monroe - OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE Wednesday May 13 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm Saturday May 16 - 1pm - 2pm Well maintained tri-level home with 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3380 sqft
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Application Pending! Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2360 sqft
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Monroe, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Monroe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with Garages
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College