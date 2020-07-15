Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Monroe, WA with garages

Monroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
3 Units Available
Monroe
Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1132 sqft
A charming community nestled close to town,shopping, restaurants. Hwy 2, I-5, 522 and 405 are easily accessed for an easy commute North or South.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
19678 135th St. SE
19678 135th Place Southeast, Monroe, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2735 sqft
This beautiful modern home's Main Living area is an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Amazing view of the Cascade Mountains right from the Living Room or Master Bed room! Large loft available for home office or workout space.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3380 sqft
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Application Pending! Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Firs
15205 58th Ave SE
15205 58th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
1980 sqft
15205 58th Ave SE Available 04/15/20 Application Pending!! Beautiful home in Silver Firs with fully fenced yard! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2360 sqft
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
26914 Northeast 144th Place
26914 Northeast 144th Place, Duvall, WA
Studio
$1,120
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This private studio has its own entrance as well as attached garage space that houses the laundry area. It's a light and airy upstairs unit with no living space below. The kitchenet has a glass cook top and a full size microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Monroe, WA

Monroe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

