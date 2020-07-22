Apartment List
/
WA
/
monroe
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:43 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Monroe, WA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monroe offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Monroe
Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1132 sqft
A charming community nestled close to town,shopping, restaurants. Hwy 2, I-5, 522 and 405 are easily accessed for an easy commute North or South.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
17720 164th Ave NE
17720 164th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
685 sqft
Newly renovated studio on private street - Property Id: 316440 Call (206) 948-1391 Beautiful, newly decorated studio on a private street in the highly sought after Hollywood Hill neighborhood of Woodinville.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
26914 Northeast 144th Place
26914 Northeast 144th Place, Duvall, WA
Studio
$1,120
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This private studio has its own entrance as well as attached garage space that houses the laundry area. It's a light and airy upstairs unit with no living space below. The kitchenet has a glass cook top and a full size microwave.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Monroe, WA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monroe offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Monroe. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Monroe can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Garages
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Port Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College