pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Monroe, WA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
3 Units Available
River's Edge
500 E Fremont St, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Monroe
Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1132 sqft
A charming community nestled close to town,shopping, restaurants. Hwy 2, I-5, 522 and 405 are easily accessed for an easy commute North or South.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Monroe
18727 Blueberry Lane
18727 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
LUXURIOUS AND COMFORTABLE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE!! We are now leasing a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment right off of Highway-2 in the center of the rapidly growing city of Monroe.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
19678 135th St. SE
19678 135th Place Southeast, Monroe, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2735 sqft
This beautiful modern home's Main Living area is an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Amazing view of the Cascade Mountains right from the Living Room or Master Bed room! Large loft available for home office or workout space.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
24809 Old Owen Rd
24809 Old Owen Road, Woods Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1580 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Monroe - OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE Wednesday May 13 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm Saturday May 16 - 1pm - 2pm Well maintained tri-level home with 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3380 sqft
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6120 172nd St SE
6120 172nd Street Southeast, Clearview, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3400 sqft
Beautiful large home with a ton of acreage - Property Id: 307891 Spectacular- spacious 5 bed 3 bath home. Minutes to freeway and hwy 9. Close to everything, yet country living and privacy. Home sits on 2.33+ acres and has a park like feel.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
202 Alder Street
202 Alder Street, Sultan, WA
Studio
$850
261 sqft
202 Alder Ave Sultan, WA 98294 $850 per month (Utilities included!) Available: Now 261 sq.ft. Separate entry, newer paint, nice flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances, solid plumbing.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Silver Firs
15205 58th Ave SE
15205 58th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
1980 sqft
15205 58th Ave SE Available 04/15/20 Application Pending!! Beautiful home in Silver Firs with fully fenced yard! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2360 sqft
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.
