Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Monroe, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
River's Edge
500 E Fremont St, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River’s edge is Monroe’s newest affordable community! Built for quality, comfort, and convenience, these generously sized apartments are equipped with an attractive collection of modern appliances, fixtures, and accessories.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
5 Units Available
Monroe
Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1132 sqft
A charming community nestled close to town,shopping, restaurants. Hwy 2, I-5, 522 and 405 are easily accessed for an easy commute North or South.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Monroe
18727 Blueberry Lane
18727 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
LUXURIOUS AND COMFORTABLE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE!! We are now leasing a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment right off of Highway-2 in the center of the rapidly growing city of Monroe.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
19678 135th St. SE
19678 135th Place Southeast, Monroe, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2735 sqft
This beautiful modern home's Main Living area is an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows. Amazing view of the Cascade Mountains right from the Living Room or Master Bed room! Large loft available for home office or workout space.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe

1 of 41

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
24809 Old Owen Rd
24809 Old Owen Road, Woods Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1580 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Monroe - OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE Wednesday May 13 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm Saturday May 16 - 1pm - 2pm Well maintained tri-level home with 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17720 164th Ave NE
17720 164th Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
685 sqft
Private Studio Apartment - Property Id: 306136 Unique, Private Studio Apartment, no lease. 685 sq ft. So much better, this is Not in an apartment building. A Must See.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15626 224th Ct NE
15626 224th Court Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3380 sqft
Beautiful custom home in SeybrookEstates. 1/2 acre lot. +Den +Bonus room. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1228 sqft
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6120 172nd St SE
6120 172nd Street Southeast, Clearview, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3400 sqft
Beautiful large home with a ton of acreage - Property Id: 307891 Spectacular- spacious 5 bed 3 bath home. Minutes to freeway and hwy 9. Close to everything, yet country living and privacy. Home sits on 2.33+ acres and has a park like feel.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Silver Firs
15205 58th Ave SE
15205 58th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
1980 sqft
15205 58th Ave SE Available 04/15/20 Application Pending!! Beautiful home in Silver Firs with fully fenced yard! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27517 NE 140th Ct
27517 Northeast 140th Court, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1640 sqft
27517 NE 140th Ct Available 07/22/20 Application Pending! Fantastic Duvall Location, Great Community! - This lovely home offered by T-Square Properties is in a great Duvall neighborhood off Big Rock Rd. Contains a formal living room and dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Wellington
18990 162nd Ave NE
18990 162nd Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2360 sqft
18990 162nd Ave NE Available 07/27/20 Pristine Woodinville Home, Beautiful and Private Location - Immaculately maintained home in a beautiful Woodinville location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monroe, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

