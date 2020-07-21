213 5th Ave

Amenities

THREE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE - This townhouse is 1,435 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a one car garage. The main floor features a half bathroom/utility room with washer and dryer. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric oven, microwave and new dishwasher. Laminate flooring throughout dining and living room area. Upstairs features a loft style space perfect for a play area, office, reading nook, etc. All three bedrooms and the main bathroom are upstairs. The master bedroom has two closets and master bathroom.



TERMS: Available now. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $1,695.00 and a deposit of $1,700.00. No more than two pets will be considered case by case based on breed and weight with an additional deposit of $300.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.



Sarah Devine, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-334-1444

sdevine@wpmsouth.com

www.wpmsouth.com



(RLNE1937273)