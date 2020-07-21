All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 213 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, WA
/
213 5th Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

213 5th Ave

213 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

213 5th Ave, Milton, WA 98354

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THREE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE - This townhouse is 1,435 square feet with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a one car garage. The main floor features a half bathroom/utility room with washer and dryer. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric oven, microwave and new dishwasher. Laminate flooring throughout dining and living room area. Upstairs features a loft style space perfect for a play area, office, reading nook, etc. All three bedrooms and the main bathroom are upstairs. The master bedroom has two closets and master bathroom.

TERMS: Available now. 12 month lease with a full month's rent of $1,695.00 and a deposit of $1,700.00. No more than two pets will be considered case by case based on breed and weight with an additional deposit of $300.00 per pet. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

(RLNE1937273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 5th Ave have any available units?
213 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WA.
What amenities does 213 5th Ave have?
Some of 213 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
213 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 213 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 213 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 213 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 213 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 213 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 213 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 213 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way
Milton, WA 98354
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave
Milton, WA 98354

Similar Pages

Milton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMilton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Milton Apartments with GymsMilton Dog Friendly Apartments
Milton Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Normandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College