922 149th Street Southeast

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to the highly sought after Woodside Walk, located in the heart of the Mill Creek Town Center! The perfect blend of location & nature setting ~ Beautiful Craftsman inspired Home.2 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room. Open Floor Plan, Granite Countertops. Schedule your showing today! 12 month lease & online application system. Pets case by case. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.