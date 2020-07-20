Amenities

4308 135th Pl SE Available 06/15/19 Application Pending!!!! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Large Master Suite! Fully Fenced Back Yard! - Mill Creek, 4 Br., 2.5 Bath With Two Car Garage. This spacious home has beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the main level. Bright and open formal living/dining room. Great room off kitchen with fireplace and open kitchen with island. Large laundry room and office/guest room on main floor as well. Fully fenced back yard. Upstairs has large master suite with 5 piece bath and three other nice sized bedrooms. Excellent location, close to shopping, schools and freeways.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500



YEAR BUILT: 2002

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Bluegrass Meadows



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pet ok.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, or call us at 425-485-1800.



