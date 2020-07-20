All apartments in Mill Creek
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
4308 135th Pl SE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

4308 135th Pl SE

4308 135th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

4308 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4308 135th Pl SE Available 06/15/19 Application Pending!!!! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Large Master Suite! Fully Fenced Back Yard! - Mill Creek, 4 Br., 2.5 Bath With Two Car Garage. This spacious home has beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the main level. Bright and open formal living/dining room. Great room off kitchen with fireplace and open kitchen with island. Large laundry room and office/guest room on main floor as well. Fully fenced back yard. Upstairs has large master suite with 5 piece bath and three other nice sized bedrooms. Excellent location, close to shopping, schools and freeways.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $500

YEAR BUILT: 2002
COUNTY: Snohomish County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Bluegrass Meadows

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Small pet ok.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, or call us at 425-485-1800.

(RLNE4886774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

