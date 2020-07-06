3325 135th Pl SE

Amenities

Fantastic Mill Creek Home in the Heart of it All! New Carpets, Pets! - Stunning NW contemporary craftsmanship located in the sought after Meadows development! Tons of light throughout, new carpet, hardwood floors, and paint refresh! Ideally laid out home for entertaining and harmony: Enter into the two-story entry with cozy living room divided from dining room by columns. Youll also find an open-concept kitchen, casual dining and family room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms on the east side of the house separated by a full-bath and a real laundry room (not in a closet!); the west side has the 3rd bedroom and the master. The master bath has been updated with gorgeous cabinetry and upgraded glass shower, and has a huge soaking tub. Low maintenance yard with fully-fenced paved backyard.



This home is conveniently located in a very welcoming neighborhood connected to a private drive, means no excess traffic coming through. Just a block off from 128th/132nd where its a direct line to I-5 to I-405, Hwy 9, Bothell-Everett Highway, Paine Field and Boeing! Walk one block to groceries and restaurants; close to fantastic shopping, restaurants and shopping at Mill Creek Town Center; Costco; and between both Alderwood and Everett Mall. .8 to 1.4 miles to Jackson High School, Archbishop Murphy High School, Heatherwood Middle and Mill Creek Elementary (Everett Schools).



This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!



- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

-Tenant are responsible for all utilities

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent t is required.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- Furnace Filter Reduction Program available $10/month

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



