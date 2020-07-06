3229 - 135th Place S.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Spacious Craftsman Style Home in Mill Creek - Avail Now! - Welcome home to the Meadows in Mill Creek. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great neighborhood with popular Mill Creek schools. Small pets allowed, case-by-case with additional refundable deposit. Available for a November 1st or sooner move in date.



Well appointed floor plan. Large open kitchen with lots of counter space and gas cooktop. Roomy separate dining area opens to patio and easy to maintain backyard. Spacious family room with built-ins and gas fireplace plus large upper loft area with lots of options ...office space/exercise room/study area. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, attached bath with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Two additional good sized bedrooms, guest bath and laundry area round out the upper level. Attached 2 car garage plus additional community guest parking. Convenient location, close to shopping and schools. Easy commute access.



First month's rent + security deposit and applicable pet deposit due at move-in. $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.



For more information contact Judy Bradley

425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com



(RLNE5228840)