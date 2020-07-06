All apartments in Mill Creek
3229 - 135th Place S.E.

3229 135th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3229 135th Place Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious Craftsman Style Home in Mill Creek - Avail Now! - Welcome home to the Meadows in Mill Creek. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great neighborhood with popular Mill Creek schools. Small pets allowed, case-by-case with additional refundable deposit. Available for a November 1st or sooner move in date.

Well appointed floor plan. Large open kitchen with lots of counter space and gas cooktop. Roomy separate dining area opens to patio and easy to maintain backyard. Spacious family room with built-ins and gas fireplace plus large upper loft area with lots of options ...office space/exercise room/study area. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, attached bath with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Two additional good sized bedrooms, guest bath and laundry area round out the upper level. Attached 2 car garage plus additional community guest parking. Convenient location, close to shopping and schools. Easy commute access.

First month's rent + security deposit and applicable pet deposit due at move-in. $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.

For more information contact Judy Bradley
425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com

(RLNE5228840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have any available units?
3229 - 135th Place S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have?
Some of 3229 - 135th Place S.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 - 135th Place S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 - 135th Place S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 - 135th Place S.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. is pet friendly.
Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. offers parking.
Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have a pool?
No, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have accessible units?
No, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 - 135th Place S.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 - 135th Place S.E. does not have units with air conditioning.

