Mill Creek, WA
16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:31 AM

16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105

16101 Bothell-Everett Highway · No Longer Available
Location

16101 Bothell-Everett Highway, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Mill Creek - Property Id: 234432

Condo in Great Mill Creek Location!

KEY FEATURES:
Year Built: 1990
Sq Footage: 920 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Carport | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,550
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION

Great 1 level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Carpet and paint throughout, kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Open layout with a fireplace overlooking the woods adding privacy; serenity. Easy walk to the Towncenter and all other local amenities. Cabana includes club house, outdoor pool and fitness room. Easy access to I-5 and 405. Water/Sewer/Garbage has flat $150 fee.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Private pool
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Shared pool
Fitness center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234432
Property Id 234432

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5605612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have any available units?
16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have?
Some of 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 currently offering any rent specials?
16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 is pet friendly.
Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 offer parking?
Yes, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 offers parking.
Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have a pool?
Yes, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 has a pool.
Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have accessible units?
No, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 does not have accessible units.
Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105 does not have units with air conditioning.

