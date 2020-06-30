16101 Bothell Everett Hwy E105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking internet access

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Mill Creek - Property Id: 234432



Condo in Great Mill Creek Location!



KEY FEATURES:

Year Built: 1990

Sq Footage: 920 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 1 Carport | Guest parking

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,550

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Condo



DESCRIPTION



Great 1 level unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Carpet and paint throughout, kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Open layout with a fireplace overlooking the woods adding privacy; serenity. Easy walk to the Towncenter and all other local amenities. Cabana includes club house, outdoor pool and fitness room. Easy access to I-5 and 405. Water/Sewer/Garbage has flat $150 fee.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Master bath

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

Private pool

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Double pane / Storm windows

Cable-ready

High-speed internet

Fireplace



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Shared pool

Fitness center

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234432

Property Id 234432



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5605612)