14810 9th Dr SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking garage

Woodside Walk Town home in Mill Creek Town Center. 2 bed + large Loft/den. Attached Garage. Walk to shops & restaurants. - Super clean town home in the most Excellent location. Woodside Walk is located on the edge of Mill Creek Town Center.

* Easy walk to LA Fitness, many shops and restaurants, Central Market Grocery.

* The kitchen features granite counters with overhang for bar stools.

* Plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter space.

* Private back patio is fully fenced and has a little garden space.

* Main floor powder bath.

* Upstairs are 2 bedrooms plus the large Loft/Den

* Loft/Den is big enough to be a TV room, Sitting room, home office.

* The master bedroom is good sized and features extra window to let in the light.

* master bath with stand up shower and full size walk-in closet.

These homes rent fast so act quickly!!. Small dog considered. Please call 425-422-3022



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5612823)