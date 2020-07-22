All apartments in Mill Creek
14810 9th Dr SE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

14810 9th Dr SE

14810 9th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14810 9th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Woodside Walk Town home in Mill Creek Town Center. 2 bed + large Loft/den. Attached Garage. Walk to shops & restaurants. - Super clean town home in the most Excellent location. Woodside Walk is located on the edge of Mill Creek Town Center.
* Easy walk to LA Fitness, many shops and restaurants, Central Market Grocery.
* The kitchen features granite counters with overhang for bar stools.
* Plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter space.
* Private back patio is fully fenced and has a little garden space.
* Main floor powder bath.
* Upstairs are 2 bedrooms plus the large Loft/Den
* Loft/Den is big enough to be a TV room, Sitting room, home office.
* The master bedroom is good sized and features extra window to let in the light.
* master bath with stand up shower and full size walk-in closet.
These homes rent fast so act quickly!!. Small dog considered. Please call 425-422-3022

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5612823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14810 9th Dr SE have any available units?
14810 9th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 14810 9th Dr SE have?
Some of 14810 9th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14810 9th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
14810 9th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14810 9th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14810 9th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 14810 9th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 14810 9th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 14810 9th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14810 9th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14810 9th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 14810 9th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 14810 9th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 14810 9th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14810 9th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14810 9th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14810 9th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14810 9th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
