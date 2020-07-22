14810 9th Dr SE

Amenities
Woodside Walk Town home in Mill Creek Town Center. 2 bed + large Loft/den. Attached Garage. Walk to shops & restaurants. - Super clean town home in the most Excellent location. Woodside Walk is located on the edge of Mill Creek Town Center.
* Easy walk to LA Fitness, many shops and restaurants, Central Market Grocery.
* The kitchen features granite counters with overhang for bar stools.
* Plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter space.
* Private back patio is fully fenced and has a little garden space.
* Main floor powder bath.
* Upstairs are 2 bedrooms plus the large Loft/Den
* Loft/Den is big enough to be a TV room, Sitting room, home office.
* The master bedroom is good sized and features extra window to let in the light.
* master bath with stand up shower and full size walk-in closet.
These homes rent fast so act quickly!!. Small dog considered. Please call 425-422-3022
No Cats Allowed
