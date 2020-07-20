14024 32nd Drive Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

This home built in 2010 features 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The main floor has an open floor plan with the Living room, Kitchen and Dining room. The Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances and Granite counter tops. In the Dining area there is a slider to access the back Patio where you can enjoy the privacy of the Green Belt just beyond. On the main level is also a Half Bath, coat closet and access door to the 2 Car Garage. Upstairs is the spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, 5 piece Master Bath and Walk In Closet, as well as Two Bedrooms the Guest Bathroom, Laundry room. (Storage Shed on property is available for tenant use for an additional $50 per month).



NO Pets at this Property



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:

- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Min. monthly income requirement $7,500.00



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,500, Security Deposit $2,500 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.