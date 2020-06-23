All apartments in Mercer Island
Find more places like 7800 SE 27th St #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
7800 SE 27th St #404
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

7800 SE 27th St #404

7800 Southeast 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mercer Island
See all
Downtown Mercer Island
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7800 Southeast 27th Street, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Downtown Mercer Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7800 SE 27th St #404 Available 06/06/20 7800 Plaza Condominiums, Mercer Island - Available 6/6! , Stylish and beautiful 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo in coveted downtown Mercer Island! Rich details and craftsmanship are evident the minute you walk in the door of this highly desirable unit! Immaculate hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, handsome cabinets, large eating bar and stainless appliances. Formal dining room with beautiful box-beam ceiling detail and built-in's for china. Spacious family room with air conditioning unit and French door leading to private deck! Escape to your luxurious master suite, also with french door leading to private deck, huge master bathroom with soaking tub, large shower and spectacular walk-in closet. Handy and fully-equipped two-person home office area off of entry and enclosed by privacy-glass sliding doors, ideal for working from home or doing homework. Good-sized second bedroom has excellent storage/closet space. Two reserved parking spots in secure garage. 7800 Plaza is located in the heart of downtown Mercer Island in the path of the light rail and where city bus routes, retail, grocery, restaurants and beautiful parks are just steps away! Easy I90 access to Seattle or Bellevue in just moments! Small Dog (under 25lbs) only allowed with $500 Pet Deposit. Sorry, No cats allowed and no Smoking. One time move in fee $300.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To inquire or schedule a private showing starting 6/1, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #mercerislandrental #forleasemercerisland

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3970437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have any available units?
7800 SE 27th St #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
What amenities does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have?
Some of 7800 SE 27th St #404's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 SE 27th St #404 currently offering any rent specials?
7800 SE 27th St #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 SE 27th St #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 SE 27th St #404 is pet friendly.
Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 offer parking?
Yes, 7800 SE 27th St #404 offers parking.
Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 SE 27th St #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have a pool?
No, 7800 SE 27th St #404 does not have a pool.
Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have accessible units?
No, 7800 SE 27th St #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 SE 27th St #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 SE 27th St #404 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7800 SE 27th St #404 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE
Mercer Island, WA 98040
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mercer Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College