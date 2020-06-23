Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7800 SE 27th St #404 Available 06/06/20 7800 Plaza Condominiums, Mercer Island - Available 6/6! , Stylish and beautiful 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo in coveted downtown Mercer Island! Rich details and craftsmanship are evident the minute you walk in the door of this highly desirable unit! Immaculate hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, handsome cabinets, large eating bar and stainless appliances. Formal dining room with beautiful box-beam ceiling detail and built-in's for china. Spacious family room with air conditioning unit and French door leading to private deck! Escape to your luxurious master suite, also with french door leading to private deck, huge master bathroom with soaking tub, large shower and spectacular walk-in closet. Handy and fully-equipped two-person home office area off of entry and enclosed by privacy-glass sliding doors, ideal for working from home or doing homework. Good-sized second bedroom has excellent storage/closet space. Two reserved parking spots in secure garage. 7800 Plaza is located in the heart of downtown Mercer Island in the path of the light rail and where city bus routes, retail, grocery, restaurants and beautiful parks are just steps away! Easy I90 access to Seattle or Bellevue in just moments! Small Dog (under 25lbs) only allowed with $500 Pet Deposit. Sorry, No cats allowed and no Smoking. One time move in fee $300.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



To inquire or schedule a private showing starting 6/1, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #mercerislandrental #forleasemercerisland



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3970437)