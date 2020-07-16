All apartments in Mercer Island
Location

3601 88th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Madrona Crest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3601 88th Ave SE · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Split EntryHome w/ 3Beds, 2.5BA.Wet Bar, 2 fireplace - Newly remodeled and spacious split level house offers 1850 Sqft of living space in a large lot located in a desirable neighborhood. The home has laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house. It features 3 Beds and 2.5Baths, living room, beautiful open kitchen with an island counter top, new appliances, new double pane windows, and two fireplaces. Master Bed has its own private Bath, Downstairs has a luxury wet bar and large family room w/a cozy fireplace as well as Laundry room w/ a half Bath. Huge attached two car garage with plenty storage space.

Great location close to schools, easy access to I-90 to DT Seattle and Bellevue, library, markets, plazas, shopping center.

No dogs. Cat's may be allowed with additional pet deposit.

Move In Cost:
Application fee $50 per adult.
First month rent: $4000
Security deposit: $4000
Last month rent: $4000 (Payment plan available with good credits)

Please call 206-850-3945 to tour.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Sound Investment Advisors does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.

COVID-19 Touring Guidelines: We will not be conducting in-person tours for this property until July 1, 2020. A pre-recorded video tour is available here: https://youtu.be/ENvvgjKkAeY

For in-person tours: All prospects must wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing (6 feet apart). All prospects should remove or cover shoes when entering home. There may not be more than 2 people in the building at a time. Thank you for your cooperation and efforts to keep each other safe.

(RLNE4821670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 88th Ave SE have any available units?
3601 88th Ave SE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 88th Ave SE have?
Some of 3601 88th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 88th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
3601 88th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 88th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 88th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 3601 88th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 3601 88th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 3601 88th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 88th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 88th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 3601 88th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 3601 88th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 3601 88th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 88th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 88th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
