3601 88th Ave SE

Newly Remodeled Split EntryHome w/ 3Beds, 2.5BA.Wet Bar, 2 fireplace - Newly remodeled and spacious split level house offers 1850 Sqft of living space in a large lot located in a desirable neighborhood. The home has laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house. It features 3 Beds and 2.5Baths, living room, beautiful open kitchen with an island counter top, new appliances, new double pane windows, and two fireplaces. Master Bed has its own private Bath, Downstairs has a luxury wet bar and large family room w/a cozy fireplace as well as Laundry room w/ a half Bath. Huge attached two car garage with plenty storage space.



Great location close to schools, easy access to I-90 to DT Seattle and Bellevue, library, markets, plazas, shopping center.



No dogs. Cat's may be allowed with additional pet deposit.



Move In Cost:

Application fee $50 per adult.

First month rent: $4000

Security deposit: $4000

Last month rent: $4000 (Payment plan available with good credits)



Please call 206-850-3945 to tour.



COVID-19 Touring Guidelines: We will not be conducting in-person tours for this property until July 1, 2020. A pre-recorded video tour is available here: https://youtu.be/ENvvgjKkAeY



For in-person tours: All prospects must wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing (6 feet apart). All prospects should remove or cover shoes when entering home. There may not be more than 2 people in the building at a time. Thank you for your cooperation and efforts to keep each other safe.



