Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor. This convenient condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances that opens to the living room. A wood fireplace in living room and a large deck just outside the living room. The unit has a washer/dryer in it and rent includes, 2 parking spaces in a covered garage, water/garbage and sewer and a storage room. Centrally located and 2 blocks from downtown Mercer Island. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Move-in Fee to HOA is $150.

For a viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.



(RLNE4773857)