2845 67th Avenue SE

Spacious 5 beds with Daylight Basement in Mercer Island - Outstanding location, sparkling views! Elegant, tastefully updated home is designed for total enjoyment of living and entertaining. Stunning views from giant south and west facing BBQ Deck, living room, dining room, breakfast nook & kitchen! Watch the Sunsets, Blue Angels, Fireworks, and Holiday Ships & sail boats from your enormous entertainment deck. Quiet neighborhood close to highly rated schools-easy for the commuter, moments from shopping & dining. Daylight basement is on ground level, completed with 2nd kitchen, 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Large family room downstairs for family entertainment. It walks out to a large patio on the ground floor.



Convenience access to I-90 and minutes to Seattle downtown. Washer/Dryer in unit, two carport parkings and plenty of street parking available. Owner prefers no pet. Excellent Mercer Island schools with West Mercer Elementary, Island Middle and Mercer Island High School.



For showing, call Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last, and security deposit at move-in. No Smoking! No Pet! Home is currently occupied. All items will be removed at move out.



Please follow the attached link for our screen criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5504010)