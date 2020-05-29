All apartments in Mercer Island
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

2845 67th Avenue SE

2845 67th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2845 67th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
First Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious 5 beds with Daylight Basement in Mercer Island - Outstanding location, sparkling views! Elegant, tastefully updated home is designed for total enjoyment of living and entertaining. Stunning views from giant south and west facing BBQ Deck, living room, dining room, breakfast nook & kitchen! Watch the Sunsets, Blue Angels, Fireworks, and Holiday Ships & sail boats from your enormous entertainment deck. Quiet neighborhood close to highly rated schools-easy for the commuter, moments from shopping & dining. Daylight basement is on ground level, completed with 2nd kitchen, 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Large family room downstairs for family entertainment. It walks out to a large patio on the ground floor.

Convenience access to I-90 and minutes to Seattle downtown. Washer/Dryer in unit, two carport parkings and plenty of street parking available. Owner prefers no pet. Excellent Mercer Island schools with West Mercer Elementary, Island Middle and Mercer Island High School.

For showing, call Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last, and security deposit at move-in. No Smoking! No Pet! Home is currently occupied. All items will be removed at move out.

Please follow the attached link for our screen criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5504010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 67th Avenue SE have any available units?
2845 67th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 67th Avenue SE have?
Some of 2845 67th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 67th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
2845 67th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 67th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 2845 67th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 2845 67th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 2845 67th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 2845 67th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2845 67th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 67th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 2845 67th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 2845 67th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 2845 67th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 67th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 67th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
